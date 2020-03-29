Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 24,758 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,882,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up 1.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 2.14% of Amdocs worth $208,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

