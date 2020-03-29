Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 41,620 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 2.86% of Colliers International Group worth $85,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

