Bionic Market Cap Reaches $4,831.22 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Bionic has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One Bionic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Bionic has a market capitalization of $4,831.22 and approximately $3,152.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bionic alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bionic Token Profile

Bionic is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,244,233 tokens. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io. Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin.

Buying and Selling Bionic

Bionic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bionic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bionic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bionic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bionic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.