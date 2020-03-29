BitBay (BAY) Tops One Day Volume of $9,246.00

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One BitBay coin can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last week, BitBay has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitBay has a total market cap of $66.64 million and $9,246.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00019413 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.