BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $74,615.99 and $398.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02726060 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.71 or 0.99293136 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.