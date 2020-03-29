Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex and Escodex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $191,548.95 and approximately $29,433.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

