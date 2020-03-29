Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Tops $4,147.51 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 67.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $4,147.51 and approximately $323.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00031343 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000916 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

