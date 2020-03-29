Bitcore Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $667.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,144.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.02102630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.47 or 0.03457917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00622875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00744824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00081236 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00482062 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016351 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,163,246 coins and its circulating supply is 17,662,287 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, QBTC, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

