BitSend (BSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $197.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. BitSend has a total market cap of $91,733.69 and $197.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.01032318 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,672,475 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

