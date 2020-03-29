Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Up 20.1% in March

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 564,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 27th total of 470,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 620,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKCC shares. TheStreet cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.31%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Keenan bought 60,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

