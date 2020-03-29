Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Short Interest Up 45.0% in March

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the February 27th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 123,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period.

MUS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 74,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

