Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.55% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

