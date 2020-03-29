Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Lowered by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 380,033 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Blackstone Group worth $150,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

