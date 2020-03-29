BLAST 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market capitalization of $8,216.32 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,327,224 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.