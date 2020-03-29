Blocklancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $34,465.43 (LNC)

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Blocklancer has a total market cap of $34,465.43 and approximately $161.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Blocklancer token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocklancer Profile

Blocklancer launched on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net.

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocklancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

