Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00023985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market cap of $9.88 million and $31,192.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,692,481 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

