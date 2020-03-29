BlockStamp (BST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 19% lower against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $2,667.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003587 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000556 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002761 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,825,753 coins and its circulating supply is 26,282,787 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.