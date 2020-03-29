BLOCKv Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $592,475.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.02522606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044190 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Tidex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

