Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Blueprint Medicines worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $1,952,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

BPMC stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 824,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

