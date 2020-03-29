Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Boingo Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 640,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

