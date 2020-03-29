Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DNB Markets downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BORR opened at $0.46 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,311,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,673,000 after buying an additional 1,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

