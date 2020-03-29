Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,394,300 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $607.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

