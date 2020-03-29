Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,766,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.18. 423,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,259. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

