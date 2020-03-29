Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Position Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.