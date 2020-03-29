Bread (BRD) Market Cap Tops $9.51 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Tokenomy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $432,466.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.02539728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00193851 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00045375 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

