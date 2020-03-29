BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) is one of 606 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BridgeBio Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma N/A N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma Competitors -2,349.58% -254.34% -32.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BridgeBio Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 1 0 8 0 2.78 BridgeBio Pharma Competitors 6396 17285 33560 1344 2.51

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $43.38, suggesting a potential upside of 62.64%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.95%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BridgeBio Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $40.56 million -$260.59 million -10.75 BridgeBio Pharma Competitors $2.13 billion $273.29 million -0.64

BridgeBio Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology. Its principal products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR) for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers, as well as for the treatment of achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

