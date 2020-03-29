Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 462.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

