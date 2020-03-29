Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 21,169 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

