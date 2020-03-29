Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $103.01 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

