Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 1,077 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day moving average is $177.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.