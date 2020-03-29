Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 3,661 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

