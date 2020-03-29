Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 4,517 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of John Bean Technologies worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,211,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

