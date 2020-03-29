Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of FOX opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

