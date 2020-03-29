Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,446,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,290,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4505 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

