Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Moelis & Co worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,487,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,913,034.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,011,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of MC opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.08%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

