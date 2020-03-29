Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

