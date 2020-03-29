Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

