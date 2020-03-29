Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,389 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.27.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

