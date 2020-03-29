Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Icon by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Icon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.64. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.27.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

