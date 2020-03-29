Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 38,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

