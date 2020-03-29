Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

