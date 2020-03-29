Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,343 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after buying an additional 3,221,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,891,000 after buying an additional 1,606,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,042,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 and sold 765,316 shares worth $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.