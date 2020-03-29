Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,591 shares of company stock valued at $198,518. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $107.60 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

