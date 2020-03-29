Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,732 shares of company stock worth $5,102,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

