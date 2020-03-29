Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in VF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 582,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

VF stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

