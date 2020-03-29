Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 4,549 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Qiagen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,168,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qiagen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,805,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qiagen from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of QGEN opened at $40.45 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -202.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

