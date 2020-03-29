Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.15.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $137.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

