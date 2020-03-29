Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,468 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.89.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

