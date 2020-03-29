Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 3,012 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

