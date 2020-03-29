Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,463 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

